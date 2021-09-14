Yesteryear Kwekwe-based artist, Jeffy, has declared that the revival of his music carreer is now on course after he collaborated with equally talented crooner, Tiny Trigger on his latest scorcher, Body Language.

“Most fans could have probably counted me out as an entertainer but all that I can say to my fans is that the lengthy sabbatical is now over and Body Language marks my return to the craft that I love the most,” he said.

The single was recorded at Stabman Records in Kwekwe.

Born Jeffy Manoti, the Kwekwe-born artist told this publication that he was busy working on the logistical concerns for the video to the latest single which looks set to leave an indelible mark on the showbiz sector.

“Trigger and I have walked this musical journey together for quite a long time and I really felt that my return to the game should have no other better artist than him’.

“So, we have been busy trying to work out on the logistical concerns of the video. Yes, the finances have been constrained due to the coronavirus plague which has affected us financially, but we have been pushing, pushing and pushing,” he said.

Since the beginning of the Covid19-induced lockdown last year, Zimbabwean authorities banned musical concerns as a preventive measure.

The move has rendered most artists incapable of fending for their families.

Zwnews