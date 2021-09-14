LOS ANGELES, United States – A Zimbabwean actress who had been missing in Los Angeles for several days has been found, police said Monday.

Tanyaradzwa “Tanya” Fear, 31, was found safe and her family has been notified, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Additional details were not immediately available.

A tweet from the FindTanyaFear Twitter account, which is run by her family, said:

“It is with great pleasure and relief to report that Tanya has been found safe by police today.

“We understand she is not physically harmed but as a precaution, is being assessed at a local hospital.”

Fear was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in the UK before moving to the United States of America.

Zimlive