File image

Gold sales at Padenga’s gold arm, Dallaglio, reached 2,025kg in the nine months to September 2024.

That’s 22 percent more than what was sold during the same period last year.

To take advantage of strong gold prices, Padenga says it’s speeding up the underground mine development project at Pickstone Mine.

Dallaglio Investments develops and operates commercial scale Zimbabwean gold mines.

In 2015, the firm refurbished Pickstone Peerless mine and brought it back to life.

This gold mine had not been operational for 44 years.

The process plant was designed and built in-house, a testament to the skills and experience within its workforce.

After the success in bringing Pickstone Peerless back to life the company has embarked on an even more challenging refurbishment of the Eureka Mine located near Guruve.

The mining concern says once operational Eureka will be one of the largest and most technologically advanced mines in Zimbabwe.

Zwnews