The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) has issued a warning to the public to exercise extreme caution over the next few days, as the country is expected to experience heavy rains, with hailstorms in some areas.

According to the MSDZ, the first set of rains to be witnessed in the country will be accompanied by hailstorms, lightning, and violent winds.

The department has urged the public to remain vigilant during this period.

“We have a cloud band that entered the country from the west into Matabeleland and Bulawayo.

“This band brought heavy rainfall, and it is now spreading across the country,” said Baba Maketa, a meteorologist with the MSDZ.

He added: “In some areas, such as Bulawayo, over 107 millimeters of rain has already fallen, while Harare has received more than 100 millimeters.”

The MSDZ also reassured the nation about the prospects of a good rainfall season.

“The season is still promising good rains, which should bring much-needed relief to the country following the El Niño-induced drought last year,” Maketa added.

Zwnews