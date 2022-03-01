A Twitter user has claimed that humiliatingly dismissed former state security minister Owen Mudha Ncube- once a blue-eyed boy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa- is the proprietor of the notorious Jessie Gardens in Kwekwe, where the suspects who were responsible for the gruesome murder of a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter were found hiding.

One user Mafirakureva captioned the hospitality premise pictures and another image of Mudha addressing Zanu PF supporters at the lodges, saying:

Here is Jessie Gardens where the Kwekwe terrorists were found hiding. The place is owned by former CIO boss and former State Security Minister, Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube. Jessie Gardens is also a ZANU-PF base. @PoliceZimbabwe PICTURES:

According to a leaked memo detailing the murder of Ncube (30):

Police reacted to the scene and got information that the accused persons were hiding at Jessie Gardens, Mbizo 11 Kwekwe, which is about 1km from the venue where they raided and arrested the accused persons mentioned above. Three motor vehicles were recovered at Jessie Gardens where the accused were hiding. Searches were made in a silver Mercedes Benz AFK 6958 owned by accused 12. Inside the vehicle were three unbranded yellow T” shirts, one yellow bottom, one black trousers and one sjambok. Recovered inside a black Honda Fit AFC 3464 owned by accused number 16, was one machete, and inside a white Toyota Chaser registration number ACK 0756 (owner not established) were one machete wrapped with red cloth on the handle, one homemade knife with a green handle, two catapults, two small catapult stones, one Tecno cell phone, one Nokia cell phone, one gold scale and two black and green caps inscribed ED.

