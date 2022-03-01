For the third time since last year, controversial Bulawayo City striker and former Young Warriors captain, Wisdom Mutasa has gone absent without official leave (AWOL) at his club.

The latest developments come in the wake of private media reports insinuating that the player has travelled to neighboring Mozambique for trials with Costa do Sol.

“Mutasa is on trials in Mozambique, but will be back on Thursday. He missed the game against Tenax and he is not here today. The club in Mozambique wants to sign him in the next transfer window and I gather when he comes back he wants to buy out his contract and join the Mozambican club as a free agent,” said a source who spoke to NewsDay Sport.

On the other hand, City publicist, Thandiwe Moyo claimed that his club was not aware that the player was in Mozambique.

Moyo said.

“As far as we are concerned Wisdom Mutasa is AWOL. We don’t even know that he is in Mozambique and we don’t know the club where he is said to be. We have not had any communication regarding Mutasa from any club. It’s news to us. Mutasa is a Bulawayo City player and is still registered with us”.

Mutasa’s contract with the Bulawayo side is expected to expire this year, in December.

He is not new to controversy at the local authority side after going AWOL twice last year.

He has played for a number of clubs locally that include champions FC Platinum, ZPC Kariba, Dynamos, Caps United, Manica Diamonds and Black Rhinos.

Together with fellow Aces Youth Soccer Academy graduate Walter Musona, he had a brief and unsuccessful stint at FK Senica in Slovakia and also played for Singida in Tanzania.

private media/Zwnews