Constitutional bodies responsible for justice must investigate and prosecute the instigators of the violence which led to the death of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter, Mbonisi Ncube, at a rally addressed by party leader Nelson Chamisa at Mbizo 4 shopping center in Kwekwe last Sunday, the Election Resource Centre has said.

In a statement, the ERC called upon the National Reconciliation and Peace Commission (NRPC) and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) to join hands in establishing what transpired in Kwekwe in the pursuit of averting a degeneration of such violence in the future.

On politically-motivated violence, the ERC shouldered the blame on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), urging the poll body to be pro-active rather than reactive in a bid to ensure free and fair elections in the landlocked southern African country.

“The Election Resource Centre (ERC) notes with grave concern the politically motivated violence targeting Citizen Coalition for Change supporters in Kwekwe on Sunday, 27 February 2022.“Acts of political violence are unacceptable in Zimbabwe’s democracy, and ERC calls on all political parties, state institutions”, said the ERC. “Further ERC calls on the constitutional bodies responsible for justice to investigate and prosecute the instigators of violence. The ERC reminds political parties and their supporters that democracy is about multi parties and divergent views and to that end calls on all political parties to respect the democratic principles set out in the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” partly reads the ERC Statement.

Zwnews