President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed pleasure at government efforts to protect citizens against Covid 19, saying so far above 77 percent of Victoria Falls inhabitants have received their second jab.

He thanked the inhabitants saying they have achieved a good number in as far as ensuring immunity is concerned.

“Last month, I received my first COVID-19 vaccine in Victoria Falls.

“I am immensely proud that over 77% of the city’s inhabitants have received their second jab.

“Thank you to all the health officials who have made this possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 update as at 25 April 2021, Zimbabwe had 38 086 confirmed cases, including 35 123 recoveries and 1 557 deaths.

Until yesterday, a total of 336 600 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

-Zwnews