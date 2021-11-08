The Zimbabwe Republic Police says so far 64 258 people have been arrested since the commencement of an operation against cross border crimes in January 2021.

Meanwhile, on 07 November 2021, 449 people were arrested countrywide under the operation code named “No to cross border crimes/ Fhasi ngamilandu yamukanoni yamashango/Mhosva pamiganhu ngadzipere/Amacala kawaphele emingceleni yelizwe”.

On another note, on the same day, 129 people were arrested throughout the country under the operation “Chikorokoza ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha kasiphele and No to machete gangs”.

Cumulative arrests since the commencement of the operation early this year are now 54915.

Zwnews