Harare giants will get a real test of their character when they meet FC Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup semi finals.

In a draw conducted on Monday afternoon, new kids on the block Cranborne Bullets will face Ngezi Platinum.

The matches will be played at the giant National Sports Stadium on the 20th and 21st of November

The winners will bag $ 75 000 prize money and will be Zimbabwe’s envoys in the Confederation Cup.

Zwnews