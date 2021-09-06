The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says 46 911 people have been arrested throughout the country since the commencement of an operation against cross border crimes in January 2021.

Meanwhile, police say 375 people were arrested on 05 September 2021 across the country for the same crimes.

On another case, police in Filabusi have arrested Tasekwa Kondo for murder which occurred at Theleka Business centre.

The suspect was part of a mob which assaulted the victim to death after suspecting him of involvement in criminal acts.

Zwnews