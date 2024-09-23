More than 1 000 youths have been recruited for the Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

President Mnangagwa relaunched the programme at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in May.

Dr Muswere made the announcement after last week’s Cabinet meeting.

“The Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme was successfully relaunched by His Excellency the President Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in Mashonaland East Province on 24 May 2024, and 1 082 youths were recruited for the first intake at Vumba and Dadaya Training Centres.

“A Youth Empowerment Forum was held at Nhakiwa Training Centre in Mashonaland East Province, with 40 000 people were in attendance.

“Youths were given access to socio-economic opportunities available in key sectors of the economy among several ministries, departments and agencies and private sector.

“An estimated five million youths were reached with drug and substance abuse information by conducting national awareness campaigns through media houses including television and radio viewership and listenership respectively, and the use of social media,” he said.

Dr Muswere said construction of an innovation hub at Ruwa Vocational Training Centre is 80 percent complete.

He said the operation of the innovation hubs will allow youths to access and develop innovations as well as provide an Interact Centre.

“Establishment of Production Vocational Training Units is 65 percent complete, with all 45 Vocational Training Centres under the Ministry having been capacitated to start production hubs to sustain their operations.

“Construction of Sinovo Vocational Training Centre is underway, while plans are in place to construct the Umguza Dairy Parlour,” said Dr Muswere.

The youth service programme aims to mould young people through service, instilling a profound sense of patriotism and unity.

Apparently, over the years the ruling party ZANU PF has been accused of using Youths Service graduates to attack perceived opposition parties and their members.

This saw the graduates earning the name Green Bombers.

Newsday