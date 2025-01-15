Former President of the Republic of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, yesterday dismissed, in separate orders, 23 government officials, including ministers and deputy ministers.

Meanwhile, the dismissal came a day before Nyusi handed power to the just sworn in President Daniel Chapo.

The fired officials are Carmelita Namashulua, dismissed from her post as Minister of Education and Human Development; Carlos Mesquita, from his post as Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources; Helena Kida, from her post as Minister of Justice, Constitutional and Religious Affairs; Ivete Maibaze, from her post as Minister of Land and Environment; Daniel Nivagara, from his post as Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education; Lídia Cardoso, from her post as Minister of the Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries; Carlos Zacarias, from his post as Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy; Silvino Moreno, from his post as Minister of Industry and Commerce; Mateus Magala, from the post of Minister of Transport and Communications and Josefina Mpelo, from the post of Minister of Combatants.

Also leaving office are Lucas Mangrasse, from the post of Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Action; Henriques Bongece, from the post of Deputy Minister of the Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries; Olegário Banze, from the post of Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; and Inocêncio Impissa, from the post of Deputy Minister of State Administration and Civil Service;

The Head of State also dismissed Carla Loveira, from the post of Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance; Manuel Bazo, from the post of Deputy Minister of Education and Human Development; Fredson Bacar, from the post of Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism; Filimão Suaze, from the post of Deputy Minister of Justice, Constitutional and Religious Affairs; Amílcar Tivane, from the post of Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance; and António Saíde, from the post of Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy;

Filipe Nyusi also dismissed Amilton Alissone, from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications; Ilesh Jani, from the post of Deputy Minister of Health; and Edson Macuácua, from the post of Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education.

