A Botswana-bound bus was involved in an accident on Monday evening when it ploughed into a herd of 21 cattle along the Bulawayo-Plumtree highway.

The incident occurred at the 10km peg near Plumtree town.

Eighteen cattle were kiIIed instantly. Some of the cattle bore ear tags labelled “A S Khumalo Summerton,” while others reportedly belonged to Mr Maphosa of Solwezi Village in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South Province.

The bus driver emerged unscathed from the accident. The three surviving cattle were reportedly purchased by local butchery owners in Plumtree.

Crime Watch Zimbabwe