Notwithstanding some of the gaps, inconsistencies and research weaknesses of Al Jazeera’s ‘Gold Mafia’ documentary, the footage with the self-incriminating scenes of its key interlocutors is just impossible to ignore or dismiss just like that. In fact, that footage is what gives the documentary strong currency.

Out of the four cartels that the documentary sought to follow, only Simon Rudland managed to show some strength of character by successfully resisting the lure of the fake USD 1, 2 billion in dirty money that Al Jazeera’s undercover journalists asked the gold mafia to help launder without being detected. Unlike Simon Rudland, Ambassador Uebert Angel, Ewan MacMillan and Kamlesh Pattni demonstrated to be greedy individuals with no probity. This comes out clearly in the Al Jazeera documentary, beyond rational disputation. Of the three, Ambassador Uebert comes out in the worst possible light.

There is absolutely nothing in the films which suggests that he is forced to say anything he says or that he is intoxicated. In the documentary, Ambassador Uebert Angel is just an embarrassing gift that keeps giving. The fact that he introduces himself not only as Zimbabwe’s only Ambassador At Large, a senior diplomat and government official and a Presidential Envoy, compounds the greed and lack of probity that he voluntarily displays in the documentary. Consequently, Ambassador Uebert Angel ends up being a problem not only to himself but to the Government of Zimbabwe, the President of Zimbabwe and indeed to the people of Zimbabwe.

That is where the trouble is with Ambassador Uebert Angel. The trouble would not be there if and only if this apparently flawed man, had the character of Simon Rudland who refused to meet with Al Jazeera’s undercover reporters. While episode 4 has just been released, what is in episodes 1, 2 and 3 leaves Ambassador Uebert Angels with a prima facie case to answer.

Now, I am busy watching Episode 4!