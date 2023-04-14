President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is set to officially open the Muduwuri Pan African Referral Hospital in Kadoma today.

The private healthcare facility that will offer free medication to the disabled and war veterans.

The 1 540-bed hospital, the brainchild of Kadoma businessman and Zanu PF member Jimayi Muduvuri, opened its doors to the public last year, but will be officially opened today.

Hospital opened its doors to the public on August 28, with two-fully equipped wards with 66 beds commissioned.

It is expected to have specialist doctors and state-of-the-art technology to deal with many ailments including cancer and kidney failure.

