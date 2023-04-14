Investigative journalist: Hopewell Chin’ono

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has introduced media awards for journalists who expose corruption.

The anti graft body is calling for entries from interested journalists for the inaugural anti corruption media awards.

Entries are invited for two main categories; Corruption investigative reporter of the year and the Chairperson’s award to cover a number of areas.

The areas covered in this category include radio, Tv, print and online.

Apparently, ZACC is an independent commission created by an Act of Parliament to combat corruption and crime.

Zwnews