The ruling party ZANU PF has explained its strategy against main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in urban areas.

“The strategy has always been simple and it worked.

“Reduce CCC winning margins in urban areas.

“Increase our winning margins in rural areas.

“If possible, grab a win from CCC.

“In Harare we had 26.5% share of the vote in 2018, this year we will be above 30%,” says ZANU PF Patriots.

Zwnews