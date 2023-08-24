A self-styled President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s chief supporter has urged Zimbabweans to zip their mouths and avoid talking about anything to do with politics or elections, saying something terrible is on the table.

Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says Zimbabweans without strong connections should avoid discussing politics as the country awaits results announcement.

“Fellow Zimbabweans kana usina strong connections in politics, just keep quiet for now, stop announcing results or saying anything about elections, volcano is about to bust, akuruma nzeve ndewako, for now keep quiet kunge wakafa or you are in diaspora,” he says.

He castigated the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC for the delays that characterised the voting process yesterday.

“What’s the point calling for a swimming competition, when you know you have emptied the water already, swimming is done in water not soil, people vote with ballot papers , if they are not available it means there is no voting,” he pointed out earlier on.

Zwnews