President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe’s judges’ appointment system is one of the most transparent, where they are subjected to public interviews.

Mnangagwa made these remarks while officially opening the Southern African Chief Justices’ Forum Conference in Victoria Falls this afternoon.

He was accompanied by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, whose term of office he extended by 5 years, after having reached retirement age of 70.

The conference is running under the theme, ‘The Judiciary and Technology in Africa’