President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe’s judges’ appointment system is one of the most transparent, where they are subjected to public interviews.
Mnangagwa made these remarks while officially opening the Southern African Chief Justices’ Forum Conference in Victoria Falls this afternoon.
He was accompanied by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, whose term of office he extended by 5 years, after having reached retirement age of 70.
The conference is running under the theme, ‘The Judiciary and Technology in Africa’
“We have one of the most transparent Judges’ appointment systems in which the prospective Judges are subjected to public interviews by the Judicial Service Commission,” Mnangagwa said.
He added that his administration respects the principle of separation of powers and the independence of the Judiciary as a corner stone of a constitutional democracy.
However, some analysts say Zimbabwe’s judiciary is captured by the state and is used to punish perceived government critics.
