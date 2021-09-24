The Construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani is expected to be completed this December with the 245km pipeline that connects the water body to Bulawayo set to be completed in 2022.

Govt has since allocated $535 million towards the commencement of the pipeline.

Meanwhile, according to the Zimbabwe Economic Review, the project’s master plan is back on the table.

The envisaged integrated master plan is expected to focus on other economic activities such as tourism, agriculture, value chain, infrastructure development, health and well-being.

This will also look at food and security including some of the projects that are going to come out of the dam and pipeline.

Zwnews