City of Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume came face to face with angry Mbare flats residents yesterday who complained as to why the dump clearing exercise started outside the flats when there are heaps of garbage inside the flats.

The residents complained against poor service delivery in the suburb saying they are now fearing for their children’s health who are now “swimming” in raw sewage.

Mafume who launched the capital city’s dump clearance exercise at the Mbare Flats promised the residents that the local authority will do everything in its power to improve service delivery in the city.

City of Harare recently launched Ward based refuse dumps clearance programme.

Meanwhile, there is a purported tag of war between the opposition led councils and the central government.

It is reported that the ZANU PF led central government is sabotaging opposition led urban councils.

Mafume is on record saying the central government is the one calling the shots, adding such interference is hampering service delivery in the city.

