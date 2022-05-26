President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed the Guardianship of Minors Amendment Act into law.

This piece of legislation gives both parents equal rights when it comes to making decisions that affect the future

and welfare of a child.

Parents are guardians of their minor children, which means they are responsible for caring for the children and ensuring their welfare.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe (Section 81 (2) provides that, “A child’s best interests are paramount in every matter concerning the child”.

The guiding principle in all matters involving a child, is the promotion of the child’s best interest at all times.

Zwnews