Newly launched budget airline, Kuva Air yesterday started direct flights to Kariba from Harare.

The first flight was full to capacity with

tourist operators saying this is a game changer for their industry which is still trying to recover from the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kuva Air will also begin Hwange flights on 1 June 2022.

Kuva Air is the first blockchain powered airline based in Zimbabwe.

The carrier made a demonstration flight from Harare to Bulawayo on 22-Apr-2022. The flight was operated by Executive Air with an Embraer EMB120 aircraft (ZS-AAF). Kuva Air also plans to offer regular Harare-Bulawayo service.

Speaking on its launch recently, Kuva Air Chairperson, James Saruchera pointed out that the airline is widening options for travellers.

“The Victoria Falls area is increasingly becoming a regional tourism hub and that needs more affordable options, and in many ways this is critical for the revival of the tourism industry by making sure that there are sufficient options that are affordable for travellers to fly.

“Ultimately, more options that are affordable gives more money into the pockets of people. It means that they can spend more on other tourism activities which then in turn generate more jobs,” he said.

Kuva Air Managing Director, Stuart Dunlop said the airline will also launch flights on the Kariba and Buffalo range routes by mid-year.

“The airline will service those routes in Zimbabwe which are difficult to get to. Kariba is one of the and is extremely a special place for every Zimbabwean and accessibility has been difficult as well as affordability to fly in there. So, we will open up Kariba as well as the South African market,” he said.

Zwnews