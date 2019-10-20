“Best Time Ever”, when MDC was in Govt btn 2009-2013: Obert Mpofu

Former Mines Minister, Obert Mpofu has dismissed rumours that he looted the countries resources during his time as minister. He told a local daily that he is opposed to popular belief that he would block the anti-corruption drive, he had actually invited investigations.

While highlighting that some of his accusers should not be listened to as they have never employed anyone in their lives, Mpofu said the best time the country ever had was between 2009 and 2013 when the opposition MDC and Zanu PF worked together in a Government of National Unity under Mugabe and Tsvangirai leadership.

Below is Obert Mpofu’s statement taken from an interview:

When asked: Some have said the fight against corruption won’t amount to much unless you are investigated?

Mpofu:I am clean, I have invited investigations. I have never and will never take anything from anybody. What I have, I worked for and it is an insult, especially to be told by a nonentity, someone who has never managed a tuck-shop that I am corrupt. What do I need to corrupt anybody? If anything, I would be corrupting people.

When asked: But people point at your time as minister of Mines and Mining Development when the country discovered diamonds in Chiadzwa, was it the time you got rich?