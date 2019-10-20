Zimbabwe warriors qualify for CHAN 2020: Full Line UP

Locally based Zimbabwe Warriors qualified for 2020 Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals scheduled for Cameroon next year after drawing 0-0 with Lesotho in the qualifier second leg this Sunday in Maseru.

The Warriors who had won 3-1 in the first leg played at the National Sports Stadium, missed the previous edition of the tournament.

Below is the first XI that played today.

S. Chinani,

P. Jaure,

I. Nekati (c),

X. Ndlovu,

P. Muduhwa,

K. Madzongwe,

J. Ngodzo,

M. Phiri,

P. Dube,

R. Kawondera,

P. Bamusi.