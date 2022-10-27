Image credit: CNN

Discussions about the parole application hearing of Oscar Pistorius are under way after the matter was removed from the Pretoria high court roll.

The Paralympian is serving a jail sentence of 13 years and five months after he shot dead his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on February 14 2013.

According to a report by Beeld, Oscar was expected to attend an application hearing on Friday.

However, his application was reportedly removed from the roll “in agreement with the department of correctional services”.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told TshisaLive:

“The department wrote to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein seeking clarification on the minimum detention period for inmate Oscar Leonard Carl Pistorius.

“There has been a number of orders issued and it becomes important that clarity is sought to ensure that, just like all other inmates, Oscar Pistorius’ rights are not negatively affected.

“A minimum detention period to be served by an inmate is an important milestone in the rehabilitation journey of those in our care, as it also serves as a cardinal point for one to be considered for parole placement and this has to be done at the right time.

“A case being enrolled [in] court and subsequently withdrawn has to be clarified with lawyers for the inmate.”

Pistorius’ attorney Julian Knight refused to confirm the report to TshisaLIVE, saying he needs to take instructions.

“Basically, we are attempting to settle the matter with the department to pave the way for consideration of Oscar’s parole.”

He denied that anyone would take legal action over the delay.

Tania Koen, legal representative of Reeva Steenkamp’s family, was reportedly surprised to hear the matter would not proceed on Friday.

In 2015, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned the sportsman’s previous sentence of six years and sentenced him to 13 years and five months. This meant he would be eligible for early release in March 2023.

However, he had already served more than 500 days before the sentencing, which could validly be added to his time served.

TshisaLive