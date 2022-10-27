Image: Instagram

The nominees for the African Social Media Star for this year’s People’s Choice Awards have been disclosed.

The eight names were announced on Wednesday, October 26, with several of Mzansi’s favourite personalities receiving nods for the upcoming awards.

The award recognises some of the most iconic and influential people on the continent of Africa.

Actress Ama Qamata, reality TV star and businesswoman Dr Shauwn Mkhize, media personality and reality star Khanyi Mbau and digital content creator Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali, have made the list.

The ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday, December 6, and will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Kenan Thompson will host the awards for another year.

Reacting to the nomination “Blood & Water” actress Qamata said: “I am so honoured and humbled for the recognition.

“It means a lot to see Africa expand out into the world and to finally share a global platform where the rest of the world can witness the incredible raw talent we have here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Mkhize said she was humbled to receive the nomination saying that the nomination was for “every black woman who dares to dream big”.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be globally recognised for being your true self. This one is for every black woman who dares to dream big, who breaks barriers and who refuses to let society dictate her worth,” Mkhize added.

Mbau added that her nomination was for the “little Khanyi Mbau born in Soweto”.

“It is with great excitement and honour to have received this prestigious nomination, this is for the little Khanyi Mbau born in Soweto, the little girl who always dreamt big and believed all her dreams and desires were possible – to the world and beyond! This one is for every single person who has always stood by me and believed in my dreams.”

Other nominees include Nigerian fashion designer, stylist and reality TV star, Swanky Jerry; choreographer and former “Big Brother Naija” contestant Liqurose; Angolan influencer Juddy Da Conceicao, and, Ugandan model and content creator Angella Summer Namubiru.

“My heart is extremely full of joy to be recognised for all of the work I have put into my career, craft and talent for over a decade. My dream has always been to inspire people and it’s happening. Thank you so much,” said Swanky Jerry.

Fans flocked to the E! Entertainment Africa’s post to share who they will be voting for and it seems it will be a tough competition with fans wanting their favourites to win.

A glimpse of the comments shows that Liqurose could be a strong contender for the award.

Voting is currently open and fans can vote 25 times a day, per category until Wednesday, November 9.

Mam’Mkhize shared on her Instagram stories that she was humbled by the nomination: “Woow I am humbled let’s go,” she wrote.

Shauwn Mkhize celebrates her nomination. Picture: Instagram stories screenshot

Previous winners of the African Social Star include Southern African media personality Bonang Matheba and Zimbabwean comedian, content creator and TikTok sensation Tyra Chikocho (aka Madam Boss), who took home the award last year.

IOL