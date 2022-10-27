Image: ZALebs

Celebrated songstress Zola Nombona has announced that she’s the new ambassador for Foschini brand.

The actress says she’s honoured to carry the heritage of the clothing brand.

“My dream has come full circle. From the little girl from Matatiele with a big dream to watch it all come true has been a fulfilling journey.

“I am so blessed to have the opportunity to tell my story with @foschinisa 🇿🇦”

“I am proud to announce that I am the new Foschini brand ambassador!! It is my honor to carry the heritage of a brand that feels so true who I am,” she wrote.

Fakaza News