Main opposition MDC Alliance legislator for Marondera Central Caston Matewu was frustrated when he wanted to donate protective gloves to police in his constituency in the wake of the novel coronavirus scourge and ended up donating them to municipal staffers.

Matewu took to micro-blogging Twitter to express the frustration that he went through when he made an attempt to make the donation.

“I tried to donate protective gloves to Police in Marondera but was tossed from one Office to another. It was clear politics was at play so I ended up giving the to Municipal workers. In times like these Unity is key,” Matewu posted on his official Twitter handle this Wednesday morning.

This is despite concerns raised by national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi that Covid-19 protective clothing provided by the government was not enough ‘to cover for every police detail on duty during the period’.

On the other hand, residents have expressed concern that police officers deployed to enforce compliance with the 21-day mandatory lockdown travel in overloaded trucks without putting on Covid-19 protective clothing or practising the stipulated 1-meter social distancing.

Since the first Covid-19 case was announced on March 20, Zimbabwe now has 11 confirmed cases and two deaths in journalist Zororo Makamba and a 75-year-old Bulawayo man who passed away on Tuesday.

Zwnews