Nurses at Chiredzi District Hospital have reportedly been refusing to handle the corpse of a lady who is suspected to have succumbed to the catastrophic Covid-19, also known as coronavirus.

The deceased was reportedly admitted at the hospital after being referred there by a surgeon identified as only Dr Dube who is based in the small agrarian town. According to Chiredzi District Medical Officer Brian Dhladhlara, the now deceased had respiratory challenges when she was admitted at the district’s biggest medical referral institution yesterday.

Dhladhlara conceded that there was panic at the hospital and said specimens will be sent to Harare for tests.

Meanwhile a TellZim journalist, Beatific Gumbwanda who was chasing the story was picked up by police allegedly at the instigation of a CIO operative. Gumbwanda is still detained at Chiredzi Police Station and the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Masvingo Advocacy has reportedly organised a lawyer to assist the journalist.

