The recently founded Walter Mzembi-led opposition People’s Party is still going through a recruitment drive, calling for capable Zimbabweans to apply for ceremonial positions as shadow MPs and councillors for the party.

The little known opposition party which was birthed by exiled ‘factionalists’ of the vanquished G40 cabal in the ruling Zanu PF confirmed the latest development in an alert on social media Friday evening.

“We are still recruiting MPs (and) councillors, Let’s develop communities together, join the People’s Party to represent your community”, the party said in a tweet.

The apparently ambitious opposition party is targeting a total of 210 shadow parliamentarians and 1 958 prospective councillors. The People’s Party said in a flier that accompanies the tweet:

“While we achieved independence in 1980 through the liberation struggle, we still did not achieve full democracy because the liberators have turned oppressors and have become so cheek and brutal (sic).”

“Now we live in fear of our Government. We need to liberate ourselves from the liberators. Now it is up to us to decide whether Zimbabwe can live up to the original promise of the Liberation Struggle- ‘Amandla Ebantwini- Power to the People- Simba Kuvanhu”, said the party while directly quoting from its deputy president Godfrey Gandawa.

The later, a former Higher and Tertiary Education deputy minister is a fugitive after he fled the country in 2018 amidst allegations of fraud during his ministerial tenure.

Zwnews