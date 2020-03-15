The ruling Zanu PF is on the brink of retaining the Chimanimani Rural District Council Ward 16 seat after leaked results of the ten-out-of-eleven designated polling stations revealed that the party trounced the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC by a wider margin.

Although the electoral governing ZEC was yet to confirm the results, the ruling party candidate Charles Chinamira had reportedly amassed 1 587 votes from the 10 polling stations compared to MDC Alliance’s Erasmus Brightwell Murada who had reportedly polled a paltry 226 votes.

The local government seat fell vacant following the passing on of Zanu PF’s Tendai Nyabanga in December last year. Although the opposition accused the ruling party of subjecting the Chimanimani voters to intimidation before the Saturday polls, the results are a clear indication of Zanu PF’s firm grip in the rural areas where it has continued to enjoy massive electoral support.

