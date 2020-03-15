In apparently blasphemous sentiments, Zimbabwe Defence Minister Oppar Muchinguri-Kashiri has puzzlingly claimed that the novel Coronavirus is God’s way of punishing the West for imposing economic sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Muchinguri, who is also the National Chairperson for the ruling Zanu PF party made the remarks in Chinhoyi on Saturday while addressing a party meeting in the town. She equated the novel Coronavirus to God’s own version of sanctions on the West and the EU for their imposition of the economic embargo on personalities and institutions which have connect

Bragging that now is the time ‘for the West to be suffocated’ by the global epidemic, Muchinguri-Kashiri also took a swipe at United States President Donald Trump saying the 45th US leader ‘thinks he is God’.

Speaking in the vernacular Shona, Muchinguri-Kashiri said:

“Coronavirus iyi yauya masanctions ka aya masanctions auya kunyika dzimwe dzinotiitira masanctions. Mwari abva ati je vavakuswera vari mudzimba hakusisinaba economy yavo yava kuchema handiiti yedu vari kutichemedza. Trump ngaazive kuti haasi Mwari murikuda kuti tiswinwe tiendepi, chimbosvinwaiwo necoronavirus munzwe kurwadza kwazvinoita.”

LISTEN to the audio:

Zwnews