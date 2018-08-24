Oppah Muchinguri throws Robert Mugabe under the bus

HARARE: Top Zanu PF officials are considering staging another coup on Mugabe after War Veterans called for the removal of the 94-year-old’s name from Harare Airport.

Party national chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri said she is in support of the removal of the name as Mugabe’s behaviour speaks of a man who has turned against the ethos and values embodied in the Zanu PF party.

Muchinguri Kashiri said the war veterans are justified to feel betrayed by Mugabe and their petition is valid.

She also castigated the actions taken by Mugabe when he directed the harassment of war veterans in 2016.

She also blamed him for the senseless death of liberation fighters during the country’s war of independence.