Prophet ties man to 45kg rock, throws him into Harare dam

Lindie Whiz | A man was wrapped in a fishing net and tied to a 45kg-rock before being thrown into a dam – but survived to tell the tale.

His would-be killer is alleged to be Herbert Thabo Senda, 35, a convicted rapist who should be serving a 30-year jail term.

Senda, a self-styled prophet from Harare’s Budiriro suburb, appeared before a Mbare magistrate on Thursday charged with the attempted murder and kidnapping of Blessing Chimbadzo.

Magistrate Stanford Mambanje denied him bail as he remanded him in custody to a date in September.

Senda allegedly committed the offence on June 15 this year in connivance with two accomplices who are still on the run.

One accomplice has been identified as Ishmael Mahachi, and the other one is not known.

The court heard that Chimbadzo was home when the men knocked on his door. He opened the door to be confronted by the trio who were armed with a knife and rods.

They threatened to kill him before they blindfolded him, forced him into their vehicle before driving to Southlea Park Dam.

When they arrived, the trio wrapped Chimbadzo in a fishing net together with a stone weighing 45kg. They allegedly threw him into the dam.

Chimbazo was rescued by witnesses who were watching the incident from a distance. They pulled him from the dam and called the police.

The motive remains unknown.

Senda was freed on bail three months ago pending appeal by a High Court Judge.

He was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment by Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya early this year.

Senda was convicted of raping a 26-year-old woman who had gone to his shrine to seek help with a swollen stomach.

By some strange coincidence, Chimbadzo – the alleged kidnapping and attempted murder victim, was also charged with rape in May. He’s also a self-proclaimed prophet. With his friend Wellington Kadzutu, they allegedly lured a woman to Ruwa River and purported to cast the spirit of mermaids from the woman, but raped her instead. zim live