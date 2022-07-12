A Harare magistrate has ordered Defence Minister Oppar Muchinguri-Kashiri and her Home Affairs counterpart Kazembe Kazembe to compensate a Harare man whose eyes were damaged during the violence which rocked central Harare on August 1, 2018, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has said.

Writing on Twitter, the ZLHR said:

“JUST IN: We are making it expensive for perpetrators of gross human rights violations in our bid to curtail their misdemeanors & as such Magistrate Lazini Ncube amended our claim & ordered 2 Ministers & @PoliceZimbabwe to pay ZWL$3 million to @ZMutimutema, an army shooting victim as compensation for damages caused to his eyes in August 2018 when soldiers fired bullets to suppress anti-govt protests.” “Represented by @obeyshava1 of @ZLHRLawyers,@ZMutimutema sued Defence Minister Muchinguri, Home Affairs Minister @KazembeKazembe3 & ZRP CG Godwin Matanga. after some glass particles got into his eyes when soldiers shot at a building housing his offices in Harare on 1 August 2018. @ZMutimutema had initially been awarded ZWL$295 000 as damages. But @obeyshava1succeeded in amending his claim. A Commission of Inquiry chaired by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe&appointed by President Mnangagwa to probe the post July 2018-election violence that left at least 6 people dead after they were shot by soldiers recommended that govt should compensate all victims of shootings & prosecute all perpetrators.”

Zwnews