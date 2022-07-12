Incarcerated Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairman, Job Sikhala’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has cited splitting of facts after her client was charged using the same facts from the his previous charge, but using a different act.

Rabble-rousing Zimbabwe award winning journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono made the revelations on Twitter, saying:

“Jailed CCC MP @JobSikhala1 has been charged using the same facts from his previous charge, but using a different act. His lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa said that at law it is called splitting of facts, hoping that they can get him on the other charge. Only Sikhala has been charged!”

Chin’ono added:

“His co-accused from the previous arrest, CCC Member of Parliament, Godfrey Sithole has not been charged, and is at Chikurubi prison. Job Sikhala is currently at Law and Order section at Harare police station, where the charges were read out to him this afternoon.”

Zwnews