Open air churches should seek clearance from police before holding gatherings- gvt

The government has issued a directive which would churches especially those that conduct their services in open spaces.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said in light of the foregoing and the impending Easter Holidays, Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Health and Child Care to intensify monitoring and supervision of all gatherings in order to minimize the spread of cholera.

He said Cabinet further directed that, going forward, no church gatherings must take place until church leaders install solar powered boreholes or bush pump boreholes as well as sanitation facilities.

All gatherings must obtain prior clearance and be supervised by health authorities.

Zwnews