ZACC Officials Bashed During an Arrest

According to reports, when three ZACC officials identified themselves and informed Madanha of their intention to arrest him, he allegedly attempted to shut the door. However, the officers intervened, preventing him from doing so.

Madanha vehemently resisted the arrest, allegedly becoming violent by kicking and punching the officers. Following a prolonged struggle, the officials managed to handcuff him and subsequently transported him to the ZACC offices.

In addition to the primary charge of abuse of duty, Madanha faces a secondary charge of assault stemming from the altercation with the ZACC officials.

The court heard that in September 2022, Southern Plan Energy sought assistance from Madanha on acquiring land from the City of Harare to establish an LPG Cylinder Filling Station. Allegedly, Madanha advised the company to identify a suitable vacant piece of land without proper approval procedures from the Council.

Subsequently, Southern Plan Energy identified an area in Borrowdale, a road servitude, for their intended business. It is alleged that Madanha entered into an agreement with the company without proper authorization, allowing them to commence construction work and designs on Council land for the filling station.

Furthermore, Madanha purportedly issued forged documents, including a design permit and a notice to Southern Plan Energy, enabling them to proceed with improvements on the land without adhering to the Urban Councils Act.

On June 2 of the following year, Madanha allegedly coerced Southern Plan Energy to pay US$2,084 as a land development levy, which was not remitted to the City of Harare.

Madanha appeared before magistrate Taurai Manuwere and was remanded in custody for bail considerations, with Anesu Chirenje representing the State.