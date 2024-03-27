Categories: Zim Latest

ZINARA reviews toll gate fees

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has revised Zimdollar toll fees upwards with effect from 27 March 2024.

The revision has been done in terms of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021.

Meanwhile, ZINARA says it has disbursed at least $43,8 billion to Road Authorities under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP2) in 2022, an increase of 21 percent from the prior year in inflation-adjusted terms.

27th March 2024

