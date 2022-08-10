The Zimbabwe Statistical Agency (ZimStats) Census for 2022 reveals that only 34 per cent of Zimbabwean households use grid electricity.

The ZimStat data shows that most households, about 60.7 per cent use firewood for cooking.

Only 38.7 per cent cook with clean energy and of the households that use grid power, 84% were in urban areas.

Apparently, the country is facing a serious power crisis as it can not generate enough electricity for its own consumption.

Zimbabwe has been importing electricity from countries like Zambia, South Africa and Mozambique.

Zwnews