Popular Zimbabwean socialite Jackie Ngarande has revealed that she is about to commit suicide over a toxic and abusive love relationship that has existed for the past year.
The slay queen said her brother Fortune knows about the situation and has tried his best to offer her support, but she has had enough.
Ngarande is popularly known for being Tete Jackie on Facebook. She often offers helpful tips to her peers on the social media platform.
On Wednesday, Jackie Ngarande said she feels like killing herself as she has tried her best.
She wrote:
Fortue, I’m tired, I just want to die. I’ve put everything in order. My bag there is packed has everything. My policy is up to date.
It’s always been my wish to die first that you give me a proper burial. Bury me to my father’s left. Take care of the family. I love you Fortue….. I’m going through a lot.
You comfort me, you do a lot but I’m sorry brother, I have to die. I don’t want to mention people’s names because I don’t want to destroy people.
I’ve everything that any person can wish for but I’m tired. I just want my brother, hanzvadzi yangu Fortue to come and take me. Ndakatadzeiko ini?