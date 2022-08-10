Popular Zimbabwean socialite Jackie Ngarande has revealed that she is about to commit suicide over a toxic and abusive love relationship that has existed for the past year.

The slay queen said her brother Fortune knows about the situation and has tried his best to offer her support, but she has had enough.

Ngarande is popularly known for being Tete Jackie on Facebook. She often offers helpful tips to her peers on the social media platform.

On Wednesday, Jackie Ngarande said she feels like killing herself as she has tried her best.

She wrote: