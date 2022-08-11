Image credit: InfoMinZw

The Kombani Lodge in Plumtree was gutted by fire yesterday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established at the time of publishing, but it is believed to have came from the bush.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana confirmed the development.

“The inferno reportedly started from the VID shrubs and spread to the lodge.

“Most of the rooms and gazebos were burnt leaving the administration building which is detached from the side that caught the fire,” he says.

He added that no casualties were reported.

Apparently, in most cases fires have been attributed to electrical faults, veld fires.

Zwnews