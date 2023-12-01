In a recent development, former boxing champion Mike Tyson is confronted with a “pre-litigation settlement demand” amounting to $450,000 from a man he allegedly assaulted on a JetBlue flight back in 2022. The incident, captured on camera, involved Tyson physically engaging with passenger Melvin Townsend.

Townsend claims that his life has taken a difficult turn since the altercation, citing ongoing “severe headache and neck pain” as well as continued suffering from the assault’s effects. His legal representatives argue that he lost multiple jobs due to the incident and is struggling to cover ongoing medical expenses.

Tyson’s legal team dismisses these claims as an attempted shakedown, with Tyson himself stating, “I have received a shakedown letter related to some instigator’s harassment of Mike a year ago and the aftermath. There will be no shakedown payment.” The situation is likely to unfold further as both parties navigate the legal proceedings.

The passenger, Melvin Townsend, was reportedly bothering Tyson on an airplane before Tyson decided to get physical