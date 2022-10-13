Image: Newsday

Armed robbery suspects who raided ABC Auctions and stole US$1.4 million have appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects (in white shirt) is a police officer.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police last Saturday morning confirmed robbery incident at ABC Auction along Seke Road in Harare.

In a statement posted on the ZRP official Twitter page, police said four unknown suspects subdued two security guards who were at the premises before blasting five safes and stealing US$1.4 million.

Reads the statement:

ZRP is still investigating the circumstances which led to a robbery case at ABC Auction along Seke Road, Harare, on 08/10/22 at around 0130 hours, where four unknown suspects, armed with four unidentified pistols, attacked two security guards who were on duty at the premises.

They tied the security guards with shoelaces and put them under the guard of two suspects while the other two proceeded to the company offices, where they blasted five safes and stole cash and property worth US$1 400 000.

Zwnews