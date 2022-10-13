President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has officiated at the inaugural Graduation Ceremony of Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) in Mutare.

The President who is the Chancellor of all state universities has been installed as the MSUAS first Chancellor.

His his speech to accept the honour, Mnangagwa commended the university for playing key role promoting the growth of the education sector.

“I am privileged to stand before you and humbly accept the honour of being installed as the First Chancellor of this university.

“As Chancellor of MSUAS, I want to commend the role played by MSU, among other stakeholders in the higher and tertiary education sector, for incubating,” he said.

Zwnews