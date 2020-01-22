Jonathan Moyo Wrote: On 22 January 1983 my father Melusi Job Mlevu was brutally murdered by Perence Shiri’s Fifth Brigade & Mnangagwa’s CIO. They tortured him in front of his family; had him dig a shallow grave under torture, pumped bullets into his body & left the grave open!

David Coltart Responded: This is a factual & highly poignant post; perhaps it explains a lot about Jonathan Moyo & his motivations over the years. What’s not mentioned is that Mr Chiwenga (then called Dominic Chinenge) was Commander of 1 Brigade that day which provided logistical backup to the 5 Brigade.

Cde Mafukidze: The only thing that baffles me about this story is that you went on to serve in the same government with Perence Shiri and at some point even propped up Mnangagwa for presidency,correct me if l am wrong @ProfJNMoyo how and why did you work with those people including Mugabe?

Jonathan Moyo: I address this in “Letters to My Father”. But since you were or maybe ZanuPF, why do you think people like Shiri, Mnangagwa, Chiwenga & even Joice Mujuru publicly accused me of being in ZanuPF to destroy it from within? Why did Mugabe publicly label me “devil incarnate” in 2014?