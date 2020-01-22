TO: KASUKUWERE S

Date: 17 DECEMBER 2019

Notice is hereby given that the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement intends to withdraw the offer of land made to you in respect of Subdivision WHOLE measuring 556.617 HA of R/E OF CONCORPIA farm in the District of MAZOWE in MASHONALAND CENTRAL Province.

The reasons for the withdrawal are as follows:

– DOWNSIZING FOR REPLANNING PURPOSES.

You are invited to make any representations you may have on this matter in writing within 7 days of receipt of this notification. All correspondence in this regard should be directed to the Minister.

Hon. Air Chief Marshal P. Shiri (rtd) Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Development