A Zimbabwean medical doctor who survived Covid-19 earlier this year in January Misheck Ruwende says the Omicron variant is milder and does not warrant the current hysterical reactions which have been seen at home and abroad by different stakeholders in bid to contain the virus.

“Omicron, 4th wave. More infectious but, the symptoms are generally milder: general body tiredness, body aches and pains, headache, sore throat, runny nose & sneezing.

“These symptoms do not require antibiotics, otherwise we are creating a bigger problem – antibiotic resistance.

“Taking lots of fluids, giving your body some rest with moderate exercise and paracetamol for the headache is enough.

“Everything else is not necessary unless you have a high fever, and you start having breathing problems in that case you rush to hospital,” Dr Ruwende says. -Newshawks